Soggy stretch of weather extends into the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline may be a slightly soggy place until the end of the weekend. Rain picks up again tonight, while a few more chances for rain may develop through Saturday.

Wet Wednesday:

Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening. A few quick downpours are likely.

The scattered showers seen so far today will intensity a little this evening. As a cold front moves in, there's a little more lift in the atmosphere. This may produce pockets of heavier rainfall and a few thunderstorms. Severe weather isn't expected, but again a few downpours may sweep through the Stateline. Look for the scattered showers and downpours to move in and through the Stateline into early Thursday morning, then conditions quiet down by sunrise. Up to 1/2" looks possible through tonight.

The weather remains milder overnight, thanks to the warmer air that moved in today. Low temperatures stay in the upper 40's (or about 10 degrees warmer than last night!).

More showers ahead:

Most of Thursday looks cloudy and dry, once the overnight rain shuts off. Look for temperatures to stay in the low 60's. There is a slight chance a few spotty showers and storms break out during the afternoon.

More rain is possible Thursday through Saturday.

Later in the week, another storm system moves through the Midwest. Lately, model are trending toward keeping this system just to our south and east. However, a few stray showers may glance us out of this system. Look for rain chances to go up Friday evening, with further chances on Saturday as the system departs.

Cooler air comes in at the end of the week as well. Friday dips into the middle 50's, while Saturday falls into the upper 40's to low 50's.

We have a dry day ahead for Sunday, while temperatures rebound to the upper 50's.

Warmer next week:

After the half brisk weekend, we are back to around average early next week with highs in the middle 60's. Between late Monday and early Wednesday, another weather systems comes through the Midwest. This may lead to soggy weather again and a chance for storms, primarily on Tuesday.