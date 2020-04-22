‘Safe Work Zones for All’ during stay at home order

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police are recognizing National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Officials say people need to be even more cautious of work zones during the COVID-19 pandemic, as construction workers are deemed essential.

On average, more than 5,100 crashes occur in Illinois work zones each year, resulting in nearly 1,400 injuries. IDOT officials say 30 people died in work zones just last year. Only one of those individuals was an IDOT employee. That's why officials say work zones have to be safe for workers and everyone traveling through them.

"The people working behind the barrels are someone's family members. It could be someone's dad, someone's mom, someone's son or daughter," said IDOT Safety Programs Engineer Juan Pava. "So, we want to make sure that road users are very aware of changing conditions in construction zones."

IDOT is urging people to follow the stay at home order and only travel when necessary. The Department hopes drivers will put down their phones, pay attention to signs, and stop speeding.

"Even though things may be going a little bit slower this year, there's going to be construction zones throughout the state. Men and women are going to be out here trying to deliver projects, putting their lives on the line," Pava said.

Drivers could face a fine of up to $25,000 and 14 years in jail if they hit a worker. State lawmakers increased the penalty last year to discourage risky behavior and ensure they pay attention near construction sites.