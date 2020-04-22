Rockton resident donates stimulus check to local businesses

ROCKTON (WREX) —For businesses all over the region, it's been tough.

Bills have piled up on top of the stress of having a small business during the pandemic.

But for some businesses in Rockton, a surprise came in the form of a check.

"Her choice to share when she didn't have too was humbling," said Brass Octopus co-owner Theresa Harris

An anonymous donor in rockton gave her entire stimulus check to multiple businesses in her community.

Hi Beautiful Bride owner, Emily Danielson, she says this donation shows how dedicated residents are to helping each other.

"For them to take that money and say 'you know what, I don't need it, lets donate to the village of Rockton' just speaks volumes of not only that person but the people that live in our town too," said Danielson.

Theresa Harris from Brass Octopus shares the same gratitude.

"For them to make a decision and invest in their community is remarkable," said Harris.

Both women say they will put the money towards bills and other important payments they need to make to keep their business going.

While the person who donated their check wants to stay anonymous,the business owners still would like to say thank you.

WREX 13 received a message from the donor saying" I love our little town and want to support the local businesses that are struggling. There are enough empty storefronts as it is and I don't want something like the coronavirus making any more. One of my favorite sayings is 'kindness is a gift we can all afford'. And that's exactly what this gift is, a kindness that we can afford".