Rockford venues ask for $2M from city

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Two of Rockford's largest event spaces ask the City of Rockford for $2 million to stay afloat.

RAVE Authority, the agency that oversees the BMO Harris Bank Center and the Coronado Performing Arts Center, asked for the money after its Wednesday board meeting in a letter to Mayor Tom McNamara.

RAVE Executive Director Troy Flynn says the virus has forced the venues to postpone, reschedule, or cancel 40 events that were supposed to happen before June.

"The request is meant to stabilize the business through the end of the year or at least until we are able to resume operations," Flynn said in an email.