Rockford couple reunites after conquering COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Gathering all but disappeared following the stay at home order, but today marked a brief exception to the rule. James and Sharon Warren reunited for the first time in over five weeks.

Both battled cases of COVID-19 with James recovering in a little over a week, but Sharon's battle took nearly a month and a half to win. She was on a ventilator for over two weeks and even went into a coma for over a week.

"He (the doctor) said I'll keep her alive as long as I can," James Warren said. "I didn't hear anything positive for the next five days."

Though Sharon's situation looked bleak, she fought through the worst the disease had to offer. However, her battle with COVID-19 didn't stop with the disease itself.

Before the physical reunion with her husband would have another five days while she tackled physical therapy. It's an aspect of recovering from the novel coronavirus that Van Matre Rehabilitation Hospital Medical Director Staphen Talty says can be forgotten by the masses.

"Some of the become very deconditioned," Talty said "They can have multi-organ failure, they can lose weight, muscle mass, endurance and strength. Everything that causes them to be immobile is why they need rehabilitation."

After a five week separation, the Warrens finally got to reunite.

"He is so precious to me," Sharon Warren said. "He is my best friend. He is my other half."

After such a long awaited reunion, the couple knew exactly what they would do next.

"We're going to go on a mini date," James Warren said. "We're going to go to the drive through and have a little mini date."

And they did just that, as they drove off to brighter days ahead.