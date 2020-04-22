Multiple Chicago suburbs cancel Memorial Day, 4th of July celebrations due to COVID-19 pandemic

ILLINOIS (WREX) — Some Chicago suburbs have canceled some summer events as its unclear what the summer will look like in the state.



NBC 5 Chicago reports three different suburbs have already canceled events.



In Arlington Heights, the annual Memorial Day Parade was canceled, but officials said the city will record its 2020 Memorial Day Ceremony for broadcast on May 25.

"As you know, the Memorial Day Ceremony addresses the true reason for Memorial Day – to honor and remember our Nation’s Fallen Heroes," Greg Padovani, chairman of the Veterans Memorial Committee of Arlington Heights said in a statement to NBC 5 Chicago.

Carol Stream has canceled its 4th of July parade, which has been going on since 1987.

"Thanks to all the residents, volunteers, fundraising partners and participants for your support of the parade," the event's website reads. "We look forward to seeing you all at the 2021 July 4th Parade."

The Village of Beecher, which is about 50 miles south of Chicago, announced its 4th of July festival has been canceled.

"We believe it is in the best interest of our patrons, volunteers and commissioners," the Beecher Fourth of July Commission wrote in a statement to NBC 5 Chicago. "We will greatly miss celebrating with our community and very much look forward to gathering again in the future."

NBC 5 Chicago reports Navy Pier in Chicago has not made any announcements regarding its 4th of July festivities. The pier is currently closed due to the state's stay-at-home order.