Mercyhealth to implement salary cuts

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Mercyhealth continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



On Wednesday, Mercyhealth announced system-wide leadership pay reductions of 10% and some reductions in physician’s pay. Mercyhealth says it is working on right-sizing some services in anticipation of changing volume. For example, right-sizing clinic operations as physicians and providers are now utilizing telemedicine services.

“While we all know these actions are not easy, we also know we need to make these adjustments in order to adapt to the massive changes to our business,” states Javon Bea, President/CEO Mercyhealth.

Mercyhealth has already taken actions to reduce costs through the implementation of furloughs in non-direct patient care, administrative areas and their outpatient and clinic areas, to take further cost-reduction measures.