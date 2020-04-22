Leaders in Stephenson County want regional openings, pen letter to governor

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — On the heels of a letter sent to the governor by Winnebago County leaders over the weekend, many in Stephenson County follow suit by asking the state to reopen businesses through a regional approach.

It's no secret that small businesses are suffering from the stay-at-home order.

"They're sacrificing everything right now," Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller says. "It's way past payroll and rent and inventory. It's, if they don't open soon there are many of them that will never open their doors again."

Miller says many small business have contacted her expressing concerns. That's why she penned a letter to the governor asking him to ease restrictions on small businesses, and she's not the only one from the county who feels that way.

"They (small businesses) need to pay their bills and we helped them out as much as we can," Robert Knoup, the President of Pearl City, says. "If we lose businesses in our community, they may never come back."

Knoup signed the letter.

"We fall in a different category than Chicago does," Knoup says.

In all, nine out of the 11 community leaders in Stephenson County signed the letter, saying they're frustrated that small businesses are suffering.

"If I can get a pair of shoes at Walmart, why can't I get a pair of shoes at Brown's Shoes?," Miller argued when asked if she could provide an example of social distancing in big box stores versus local shops.

But Karl Brownn, who is part of a coalition of community activists in Stephenson County, disagrees with the letter and says reopening businesses before a we hit our peak of COVID-19 cases is premature.

"Believe me, we sympathize with the commercial businesses in our community, but if people die, who's going to buy their stuff?" Brownn says.

Brownn also took exception to the notion that Stephenson County isn't Chicago. While he acknowledges that's true, he says residents are just as susceptible to the virus as anyone else, and maybe more-so since Freeport has an aging population.

But Miller says even if the state does gives them the green light to reopen with guidelines, businesses would still have to prove to the health department they can meet the safety requirements.