Illinois reports 2,049 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, 98 new deaths

CHICAGO (WREX) — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to rise across the state of Illinois.



The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 2,049 new cases of the virus in the state. The number of new cases brings the total number of cases in the state from 33,059 up to 35,108.



The 2,049 new cases is the highest day-to-day total of cases the state has announced. The governor says the state tested roughly 9,300 people, the highest number for one day.

The state is also reporting 98 new deaths related to the virus. The death toll in the state has now increased from 1,468 up to 1,565.

IDPH is reporting cases/deaths in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.



These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the Northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

