Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund announces second round of grants to nonprofit organizations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) — The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund (ICRF) announced Wednesday it has distributed an additional $4.85 million to 18 nonprofit organizations across the state, marking the second round of grants since launching.

The fund, which was established by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations in collaboration with the Office of the Governor, also announced it has raised more than $30 million from over 2400 donors since its launch on March 26.

ICRF officials state funds raised will be disbursed to nonprofit organizations across the state serving individuals, families and communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, the ICRF said it has made grants of more than $10.5 million to 48 organizations across the state of Illinois. The fund prioritizes swiftly deploying resources to local community foundations and nonprofits in support of residents in need of: emergency food and basic supplies; interim housing and shelter; primary health care services; utility and financial assistance; supports for children and other vulnerable populations, and nonprofit safety and operations assistance.

“I am so proud to see Illinoisans stepping up and helping each other through these challenging times,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thousands of Illinoisans have now contributed to this fund and I'm thrilled to see these resources going to organizations doing critical work in our communities.”

The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, chaired by former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, is providing flexible funding to nonprofit organizations across the state to supply essential resources to the individuals and households most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second round of grants and there will be additional rounds of funding in coming weeks aimed at addressing needs as they evolve. The ICRF grants have ranged from $25,000 to $400,000.

“At a time of such significant need for families across our state, this is an all-hands on deck moment,” said Penny Pritzker, chairman of PSP Partners. “Thanks to the generosity of so many, these funds will deliver immediate support for people in every part of Illinois, providing critical services and basic needs such as food, shelter, diapers, support for our seniors and so much more.”

In its first round, the ICRF made grants predominantly to local community foundations and United Ways around the state, as well as to some large nonprofit networks serving specific groups who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19. The second round of ICRF grants are going predominantly to large statewide or regional direct service providers who are addressing basic needs in multiple communities around the state. The second round grant recipients from the ICRF are:

Organization

Aunt Martha's Health & Wellness

Children's Home & Aid

Evanston Community Foundation

Family Counseling Center, Inc.

Housing Action Illinois

Illinois Action for Children

Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies

Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank

Lutheran Social Services of Illinois

Mercy Housing Lakefront

Midwest Food Bank

Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation

One Hope United

Shawnee Health Service

Southern Illinois University Foundation

The Diaper Bank of Northern Illinois

The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children

The Salvation Army of Illinois

“Homeless service providers throughout Illinois have been critically active during the COVID-19 crisis, introducing social distancing measures in shelters, working to move people off the streets and into hotels or motels, and screening individuals with symptoms," stated Sharon Legenza, Housing Action Illinois’ Executive Director. “With these relief funds, housing agencies across the state will be able to help more Illinoisans obtain or stay in stable homes—which protects the health and safety of our entire state.”

Since its launch on March 26th, the ICRF said it has raised an additional $7.4M for the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund to provide immediate relief to Illinois families. The growing list of donating organizations and individuals can be found at https://www.ilcovidresponsefund.org/#supporters.

Contributions to the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund can be made by visiting https://www.ilcovidresponsefund.org/