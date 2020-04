COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Pritzker announces a drive-through testing site will be opening in Rockford. The state also announced more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases today. For more info: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker confirmed he is looking at extending the state's stay-at-home order.



The governor made the announcement on Wednesday in Chicago.

"We're looking at an extension, but I can't tell you how long that extension should run," said Gov. Prtizker.

The state's current stay-at-home order is set to end April 30.