Glimmers of hope, patients recover from COVID-19 intubation, hospital

(WREX) -- In the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in the Stateline, Illinois and across our country is also a number of recoveries.

Hospital staff at KSB Hospital in Dixon had a reason to celebrate, they lined the front entryway as a woman was pushed out in a wheelchair and released from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

Road to Recovery KSB had a reason to celebrate today as another recovered COVID-19 patient was discharged. She was met with cheers and well wishes throughout our halls! Posted by KSB Hospital on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Friday, a man named Tim was released from a Meryhealth hospital in the Rockford region. The health system shared the news on Facebook, along with members of his family.

"Tim was on a ventilator for 14 days," the post reads. "We’re proud to say that on Friday, April 17, Tim was discharged!"

While in the hospital, his family saw stories online about patients recovering from COVID-19. So, the wanted to share their story to do the same.