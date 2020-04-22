Free dinner in Rockford this Monday in honor of Ramadan

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A holy month filled with feast and prayer will look a lot different this year due to COVID-19.

Ramadan begins Thursday at sundown. It's a time Muslims across the world observe. Here in Rockford, worshipers say they want to make sure they include everyone in this special time.

The Muslim Association of Greater Rockford is inviting everyone for a free meal this Monday. You can pick up the meal at 5921 Darlene Drive in Rockford from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Or if you'd rather cook yourself, the group is also providing a free bag of groceries.

"Millions of Muslims across the nation fast, but they also give charity. That's a significant part of the month and practicing your faith. So this was a good opportunity to share this concept of Islamic charity and the month of Ramadan's focus with the larger Rockford community," said Sameena Zahurullah, the MAGR public relations chair.

But Monday is far from the only day this is being offered. Below are all the dates when you can pick up a free meal.

Monday, April 27

Tuesday, April 28

Wednesday, April 29

Thursday, April 30

Monday, May 4

Tuesday, May 5

Wednesday, May 6

Thursday, May 7

Monday, May 11

Tuesday, May 12

Wednesday, May 13

Thursday, May 14

Monday, May 18

Tuesday, May 19

Wednesday, May 20

Thursday, May 21