Free dinner in Rockford this Monday in honor of Ramadan
ROCKFORD (WREX) — A holy month filled with feast and prayer will look a lot different this year due to COVID-19.
Ramadan begins Thursday at sundown. It's a time Muslims across the world observe. Here in Rockford, worshipers say they want to make sure they include everyone in this special time.
The Muslim Association of Greater Rockford is inviting everyone for a free meal this Monday. You can pick up the meal at 5921 Darlene Drive in Rockford from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Or if you'd rather cook yourself, the group is also providing a free bag of groceries.
"Millions of Muslims across the nation fast, but they also give charity. That's a significant part of the month and practicing your faith. So this was a good opportunity to share this concept of Islamic charity and the month of Ramadan's focus with the larger Rockford community," said Sameena Zahurullah, the MAGR public relations chair.
But Monday is far from the only day this is being offered. Below are all the dates when you can pick up a free meal.
Monday, April 27
Tuesday, April 28
Wednesday, April 29
Thursday, April 30
Monday, May 4
Tuesday, May 5
Wednesday, May 6
Thursday, May 7
Monday, May 11
Tuesday, May 12
Wednesday, May 13
Thursday, May 14
Monday, May 18
Tuesday, May 19
Wednesday, May 20
Thursday, May 21