Four charged after armed robbery, including 12-year-old

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Four people are charged after an armed robbery outside of a Rockford liquor store.



Police say it happened Tuesday night at Rockford Food & Liquor in the 1700 block of Kishwaukee St.



Officers say the victim left the store when they were approached by two men who demanded money and the victim's belongings. No one was injured.



Police later found the suspects vehicle. One of the suspect's tried to run away, but was later caught.



The following were taken into custody:

Travon Davis, 18 (bottom left)

James Patrick-Yance, 21 (bottom right)

Juvenile, 16

Juvenile, 12

All four are charged with armed robbery. Davis and Patrick-Yance were taken to the Winnebago County Jail. The two minors were taken to the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.