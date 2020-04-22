 Skip to Content

Farm bureau matches grant to help local food banks

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A handful of farm bureaus in northwest Illinois just donated $2,500 to local food banks. That donation was then matched by the Illinois Farm Bureau.

The money went to the Northern Illinois Food Bank and the River Bend River Food Bank, which then spent the money on 1,900 gallons of milk.

"We thought it was a good way to support our dairy farmers as well as a lot of folks who are our of work and looking for some food," said John Mitchell, who is the interim president of the Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau.

The farm bureau said it hopes it can donate to more food banks in the future.

