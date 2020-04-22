Brookview Elementary boasts big parade for students

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You've heard the phrase, "go big or go home". In Brookview Elementary's case, it was more like "go big because you are home".

Teachers and staff filled a total of 70 cars to parade through their students neighborhoods. It's not the first parade a local school's done for students, but it very well may be the largest.

"When the governor announced that schools were going to be closed to the end of the school year, we wanted to see our kids again, and so we have all our staff to parade through our six neighborhoods," said Principal Melanie Wiest.

Wiest said she hopes the parade made students feel loved and appreciated by educators.