Boone County Community Foundation announces grant program for nonprofits

BELVIDERE (WREX) — The goal of many nonprofits is meeting the greatest needs of the community. But many of them need help of their own through this crisis. That's where a new grant in Boone County comes in.

Essential services are in greater need due to COVID-19 and many nonprofits have stepped up to fill the gap in their communities.

"We are going to serve over 3,000 over this month alone, which will be our first time passing 3,000 people. It's just something we have never seen before," said B1 Food Pantry Director Kristen Smith.

Nonprofits, like the B1 Food Pantry, are taking on more than usual and with less help.

"Their probably doing over twice as much as what they would normally do or more and the need for volunteers is great," said BCCF Executive Director Paul Fischer.

The Boone County Community Foundation created the Boone County COVID-19 Response Grant (BCCRG) to assist nonprofits.

"When we take a look at an application we will probably review the federal funds and even state funds that they have already received for their different programs and see where some of the shortcomings are and try to address those and help out that way," said Fischer.

The BCCF pooled together $17,000 from its already established Disaster Fund and community donations.

"We are also going to reallocate some money from our Community Grant that we do in the fall and we will use some of those funds for this disaster assistance as well," said Fischer.

The Community Foundation hopes the grants provide a stepping stone for nonprofits to pick up where they left off. B1 Food Pantry says the grant speaks to the need in Boone County.

"Anything that helps us to serve our neighbors, we are all about that and we appreciate the opportunity to apply for any grant that come our way," said Smith.

Finding a way to serve organizations that serve us.

The deadline to apply for the BCCRG is May 15. For more information on how to apply or to donate to the cause click here.