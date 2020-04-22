All employees at Rochelle Foods to be tested for the coronavirus

ROCHELLE (WREX) — After an outbreak of COVID-19 at a food plant in Rochelle, all of the employees will now be tested for the virus.



The Ogle County Health Department says it is working on plans to conduct testing for all of the employees at Rochelle Foods after an outbreak of COVID-19 at the plant.



On Monday, Ogle Co. reported 59 cases of the virus, 29 of which came from the food plant, according to the health department. Due to the outbreak, the health department ordered the food plant to close down.



The health department says they expect to complete testing by the end of this week and hope to have results back early next week.