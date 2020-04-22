 Skip to Content

8 Minutes of Expertise: Kinzinger, Bustos discuss federal COVID-19 response

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
9:53 am Coronavirus, Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 13 WREX is continuing its special segment "8 Minutes of Expertise" by welcoming the Rockford region's two members of Congress in the House of Representatives.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-16th District, and Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-17th District, were both featured on the show on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

They discussed the federal response to COVID-19, as well as what other relief packages could be coming to Americans and small businesses.

Audrey Moon

Audrey is the news director at 13 WREX. She’s a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and joined the team at 13 WREX in 2014.

Related Articles

Skip to content