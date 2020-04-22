8 Minutes of Expertise: Kinzinger, Bustos discuss federal COVID-19 response

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 13 WREX is continuing its special segment "8 Minutes of Expertise" by welcoming the Rockford region's two members of Congress in the House of Representatives.



Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-16th District, and Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-17th District, were both featured on the show on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.



They discussed the federal response to COVID-19, as well as what other relief packages could be coming to Americans and small businesses.