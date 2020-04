WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — 13 WREX welcomes Dr. Sandra Martell, the director of the Winnebago County Health Department, on to the segment 8 Minutes of Expertise.



Dr. Martell discusses her efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as what we need to know about testing, symptoms, and how you can make changes in your day to day life to help slow the spread.