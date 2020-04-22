4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boone County, total up to 45

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in the county.



The four new cases brings the total in the county up to 45.



Here's a breakdown of the 41 cases by age:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 8

30-39: 4

40-49: 9

50-59: 10

60-69: 7

70-79: 4

80-89: 2

90+: 1

The county also says there's no new cases at the Symphony Northwoods long-term care facility. The health department says they misreported a new case at the facility on Tuesday, meaning the total number of cases at the facility is actually at 12.