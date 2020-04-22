 Skip to Content

4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boone County, total up to 45

New
4:37 pm Coronavirus, Top Stories

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The four new cases brings the total in the county up to 45.

Here's a breakdown of the 41 cases by age:

  • 0-9: 0
  • 10-19: 0
  • 20-29: 8
  • 30-39: 4
  • 40-49: 9
  • 50-59: 10
  • 60-69: 7
  • 70-79: 4
  • 80-89: 2
  • 90+: 1

The county also says there's no new cases at the Symphony Northwoods long-term care facility. The health department says they misreported a new case at the facility on Tuesday, meaning the total number of cases at the facility is actually at 12.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content