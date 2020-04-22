4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boone County, total up to 45

4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boone County, total up to 45New
BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The four new cases brings the total in the county up to 45.
Here's a breakdown of the 41 cases by age:
- 0-9: 0
- 10-19: 0
- 20-29: 8
- 30-39: 4
- 40-49: 9
- 50-59: 10
- 60-69: 7
- 70-79: 4
- 80-89: 2
- 90+: 1
The county also says there's no new cases at the Symphony Northwoods long-term care facility. The health department says they misreported a new case at the facility on Tuesday, meaning the total number of cases at the facility is actually at 12.