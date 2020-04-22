12 new cases of COVID-19 in Ogle County, total climbs to 73

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — The number of coronavirus cases in Ogle County continues to increase.



On Wednesday, the Ogle County Health Department reported 12 new cases of the coronavirus.



Details on the new cases are not known at this time.



The Ogle County Health Department previously reported an outbreak of the virus at Rochelle Foods. On Monday, the health department reported 59 cases of the virus, 29 of which came from the food plant, which has since been shut down.

13 News has reached to the health department to see if any of the 12 new cases are linked to the food plant. We also asked of the now 73 cases in the county, how many are related to the food plant.



We will provide updates as they become available.