WREX Recipes: Easy Peanut Butter Cookies

(WREX) — Our latest recipe is an easy, classic from Theresa Wesseln, the Human Resources Manager here at WREX.



"Mrs. MacKay lived across the street from my Grandma and we would go visit when we were staying in Dixon. This was about 40 years ago. My Grandma baked peanut butter cookies from a recipe of Mrs. MacKay’s mother. I have since added chocolate chips to the above recipe. They are so easy to make that we had them often.



Mrs. MacKay was in her 80’s then, and this was her mother’s recipe. So, I’m thinking that this recipe is probably over 120 years old. A simple, delicious recipe will continue to be around much longer with your help."

INGREDIENTS

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup peanut butter

1 cup butter

2 cups flour

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp vanilla (if desired)

1 cup of chocolate chips (if desired)

STEPS