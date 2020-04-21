 Skip to Content

WREX-Periment Preview: Storm in a jar

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner is set to do another WREX-Periment on the 13 WREX Facebook page Tuesday night!

On Tuesday, Alex will be making it storm in a jar.

Want to join along? Here's what you'll need:

  • 1 glass jar
  • Food coloring
  • shaving cream
  • Eye dropper

Be sure to tune in at 7 p.m. Tuesday night on the 13 WREX Facebook Page for the latest WREX-Periment! You can catch a WREX-Periment every Tuesday and Thursday nights on our Facebook page.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

