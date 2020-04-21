WREX-Periment Preview: Storm in a jar

WREX-Periment Preview: Storm in a jarNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner is set to do another WREX-Periment on the 13 WREX Facebook page Tuesday night!
On Tuesday, Alex will be making it storm in a jar.
Want to join along? Here's what you'll need:
- 1 glass jar
- Food coloring
- shaving cream
- Eye dropper
Be sure to tune in at 7 p.m. Tuesday night on the 13 WREX Facebook Page for the latest WREX-Periment! You can catch a WREX-Periment every Tuesday and Thursday nights on our Facebook page.