Wild Tuesday temperature swings continue ahead of late-week rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) — April is truly a roller coaster when it comes to weather in the Midwest and no end appears in sight.

Turning much cooler:

Monday's high temperature in Rockford managed to climb into the middle 60s ahead of a cold front, which brought gusty showers and a rumble or two of thunder. The cold front that slipped through the Stateline late Monday is forecast to bring a dramatic cool down for Tuesday.

Tuesday's during the month of April have brought summer-like warmth and winter-like chill.

Temperatures early on are starting in the 30s. The wind has increased, making all the difference in how temperatures feel. Wind chills during the early morning are going to be in the lower 20s and even upper teens in some locales. Tuesday afternoon brings about temperatures more typical of late-March than late-April. Despite abundant sunshine, highs only manage to get into the lower 50s, with favored cooler areas likely remaining below 50°.

Warming up, but rain returns:

Midweek brings showery conditions back to the region, but it also comes with a warm-up. Temperatures by Wednesday afternoon are going to climb into the lower and middle 60s, which is near average for late April.

Gusty thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening along a cold front.

The warmer temperatures could help the development of showers and thunderstorms by late in the day. A line of gusty thunderstorms look possible towards the late evening hours, very similar to what blew through the region Monday evening.

Several showery days:

Each day this week features some rain chances, but Thursday is likely to be the driest day of the late week period. Mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 60s result in only a small chance for a stray shower or two.

Showery days are ahead, but the second half of the week doesn't look like a total washout.

Better rain and thunderstorm chances move in Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Drying & cool weekend:

The upcoming weekend may start on a wet note, as a few lingering showers or thunderstorms are possible early Saturday. Drier weather appears likely for the second half of the weekend, though cooler conditions persist.