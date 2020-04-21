Warmer and rainy weather gets us back to average Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures took a tumble Tuesday, but we'll be right back up to near average Wednesday. That does come with a side effect, as a couple rounds of rain are possible.

Heating up (for now):

Winds switch to out of the southwest by Wednesday after a warm front moves by. The warm front provides milder air and temperatures jumping into the low 60's. We'll be around 10 degrees or more warmer than Tuesday thanks to this front.

We hold onto the 60's again on Thursday, but cooler air filters in again late in the week. Friday is back down into the upper 50's, then Saturday falls to the low 50's. We get back to the 60's early next week.

Rainy weather:

In addition to the up-and-down temperatures, we get a few rounds of rain and storms through the end of the week.

The rainy weather gets going with spotty showers late tonight. These slide in after midnight, with a rain/snow mix possible. Both precipitation types will be very light. There will also be plenty of dry time in between the scattered rain and snow. The spotty showers continue through the morning, then we get a brief break around noon.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely at times Wednesday, especially in the evening.

Later Wednesday afternoon and evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely. A cold front sweeps in on the heels of the warm front. This sparks the scattered activity. While severe weather is not likely, a few downpours are possible, along with blustery winds. The heavier rain should wrap up by Wednesday night, then drizzly weather lingers into early Thursday.

Up to 2" of rain looks possible through the middle of next week.

In general, after a few patches of drizzle in the morning, Thursday looks dry, and same for the start of Friday. By Friday evening, rain showers may start up again. These look lighter than what may come through Wednesday evening. More light rainfall is possible Saturday, then we catch a break Sunday through Monday. Another soggy day is possible next Tuesday.