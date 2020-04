ROCKFORD (WREX) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a two car crash in Rockford.



Police say it happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Sandy Hollow Rd. and 11th St.



Details on what happened are limited, but police say two cars were involved and three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



The scene has since been cleaned up and there traffic is not being slowed down.