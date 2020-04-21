SwedishAmerican to implement salary cuts, hour reduction for staff

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In another blow to a local healthcare system, SwedishAmerican said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced it to cut pay and reduce hours for some employees.

In a letter sent to staff Tuesday, Interim President & CEO Jennifer Maher said SwedishAmerican's "leadership team, employed SwedishAmerican Medical Group physicians and non-physician providers will experience pay cuts" over the next two months.

The letter goes on to say all directors, managers and supervisors will be required to take mandatory time off before June 30 and all hourly staff will "experience flexing of hours to match volume and work within the healthcare system." SwedishAmerican says hourly employees will not see pay cuts.

The hospital system attributes the cuts to Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control & Prevention protocol to suspend elective surgeries and procedures. Maher says SwedishAmerican anticipates to lose $45- 75 million in revenue between March 15 to June 30.

"The federal and state government responses are helpful, but they come nowhere near covering the losses of healthcare systems across the country. The necessary financial measures being taken above by SwedishAmerican are difficult but will ensure that we can continue to care for our community through COVID-19 and into the future," Maher said in the letter to employees.

SwedishAmerican is the latest hospital to announce such cuts. On April 7, OSF Healthcare announced similar staff cuts and mandatory time off for hourly workers. On March 23, Mercyhealth announced temporary furloughs.