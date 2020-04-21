Seniors at Winnebago High School find artistic way to celebrate final year in school

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — Some seniors at Winnebago High School are finding a way to celebrate their final year in school—outside of the classroom.



A handful of seniors went to the school on Tuesday to decorate their parking spots with chalk, all while following social distancing guidelines.



Students say they're trying to find a way to make the most of their final year, despite not being in the classroom.



"We're not sure what graduation will be like if we even have a graduation so a little different from other classes but wanted to do something we remember," says Ryan Gustafson, a senior at the school.

The students also said they're thankful they can see each other, even while social distancing.