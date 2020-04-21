Rockford Pain Management to offer rapid COVID-19 testing

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're in Rockford, you can get a rapid test for COVID-19.



Rockford Pain Management says they will begin testing people who think they may have COVID-19, but have not shown symptoms or have recovered from mild symptoms.



Rockford Pain Management says the COVID-19 IgG/IgM antibody test is a 15 minute instant point-of-care test device for the qualitative detection of IgG and IgM antibodies specific to 2019-nCoV in human whole blood performed by a finger prick. Patients who test positive or have symptoms may also receive a PCR test.



RPM says a negative test does not mean you do have the virus as it may take several days for your body to make antibodies against the virus.



If a test is positive, RPM says it may indicate you either have COVID-19 or are covering from it.



This test has not been reviewed by the FDA, but is being offered under the FDA’s Policy for Diagnostic Tests for the coronavirus, according to RPM.

More information is found below:





