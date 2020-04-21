Rockford mayor asks governor to modify executive order in favor of small businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara estimates he's talked to upwards of 600 small business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.



"We've been inundated with calls from concerned small business owners," says McNamara. "I've probably talked to now somewhere between 400 and 600 business owners. When you hear their concerns, it's heartbreaking. These individuals they have so much courage to start that business, put everything they have into opening it and then all of a sudden by nothing they did it's pulled away from them."

McNamara says he was motivated by these heart-wrenching conversations to do something to alleviate the financial burden on these local shops. Below is the letter McNamara wrote to Governor J.B. Pritzker, urging him to lessen the restrictions on small non-essential businesses.

He's asking non-essential businesses be allowed to provide curbside pickup for online or phone orders. In order to do so, he's proposing businesses take safety precautions like checking their employees temperature and wearing PPE. McNamara says this letter was run by the Winnebago County Health Department and has the stamp of approval from county health administrator Dr. Sandra Martell.



McNamara proposed if the state can't lessen restrictions it should forced the closure of non-essential departments in big box stores. For example, clothing sections, shoe departments, and garden centers.

"If I can go and buy a dress for my wife at Target but I can't buy her a dress at say Minglewood downtown or 510 Threads, that's not really fair," says McNamara. "We said if you say no for the locals shops being open for curbside, close the non-essential departments of the big box offices to limit traffic there."

McNamara says he fully understands people's concerns about the executive order's impact on the state and local economy. However, he maintains it would be naive and irresponsible to make a decision that's not in the best interest of the community's health.

"There's this dialogue out there if you're for opening up the economy today you're for small business. And if you're for keeping a stay at home order you're anti-business. I think it's a big distraction and does us a real disservice. I think there's basic facts that are out there. The idea that we have less than 1% of our population tested, all experts say we have to increase testing. I think we'll be doing that over the next four to seven days. We've worked really hard locally to bring more tests."