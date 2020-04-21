Pritzker: Models say new peak for coronavirus in Illinois is mid-May

CHICAGO (WREX) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that models predict coronavirus cases in Illinois may peak sometime in mid-May.

"We have not peaked," Pritzker said in an interview with the Washington Post that was broadcast on the newspaper's Facebook page.

"We were the second state in the United States to put forward our stay-at-home rule and people have really been abiding by it for the most part," he continued. "And so the result of that has been the pushing out of what had been anticipated to be a peaking in the middle or near the end of April. So it's been pushed out now, according to the models, to maybe mid-May, but at a lower level, and so we're moving, inching toward that date."

Despite not hitting our peak yet, the governor says Illinois is taking steps in the right direction.

"People are doing what they need to do in the state of Illinois, staying indoors or staying at home, wearing masks outside as I've urged everybody to do, making sure they're washing their hands, and all the other things that we've asked people to do, so the result is that we've had many fewer deaths than were anticipated, our hospitalization rate is somewhat stable, climbing a little bit but somewhat stabilizing, and of course, our ventilator needs have gone down," Pritzker said.

This appeared to be the first time Gov. Pritzker had given a new time-frame for the state's peak in cases after initial projections had the peak being mid-late April.



The governor did provide an update on the hospitalization rates and other numbers on Monday, saying Illinois and its residents had prevented the worst case scenarios by staying home and taking other precautionary measures.