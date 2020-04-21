PODCAST: 2020 NFL Draft Preview

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the rest of the sports world is at a standstill, the National Football League has decided to move forward with the 2020 NFL Draft. The first round of the draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m.



But before the first names are called, we wanted to get you prepared for what you can expect when the Cincinnati Bengals officially go on the clock Thursday night.



We're joined by three special guests on this week's episode, including 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne, 13 News Digital Director Andy Carrigan and 13 News Multi-Media Journalist Will Ingalls. All three guys are huge NFL fans and provide great insight into the top of the draft, where the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers may be focusing and the chances of one familiar local player has at hearing his name called this weekend.



Join us for 815 Live's special NFL Draft preview pod!