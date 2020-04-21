Pandemic forces more people to rely on food banks

STATELINE (WREX) — The pandemic is forcing more people to rely on food banks as a way to get food.

"All of the food pantries have experienced an increase in numbers they are serving," said Executive Director of Freeport Area Church Co-Op Dean Wright.

"Seventy-seven percent of the neighbors that we serve are having to make the tough choice of do I put food on the table or do I pay rent," said Communications Director for the Northern Illinois Food Bank, Elizabeth Gartman.

For the Northern Illinois Food Bank, while demand has grown, so has support.

"We really seen an out pouring from so many donors and manufacturers as well as volunteers coming in everyday," said Gartman.

It's even been able to host pop-up produce shops for peole to get fresh fruits and vegetables.

"Because of that we have been able to feed almost 3,000 neighbors or households," said Gartman.

But in Freeport, the Freeport Area Church Co-Op is struggling to get donations.

"Without churches meeting on Sunday, it has become a challenge to get that product in," said Wright.

Churches are it's main source for food donations, and since they're closed, food donations are down,

"We are all in uncharted waters here in running food pantries and other types of food services under a shelter in order," said Wright.

Both organizations say they will do whatever they can to help anyone in need.

You can visit the Northern Illinois Food Bank's website for details on locations and mobile pantries.

The FACC is hosting a drive thru donation drop off on Sunday. You can drop off food donations at that following locations:

Prince of Peace: 9 a.m -2:30 p.m.

Harmony UMC: 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Church of the Brethren: 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Grace Episcopal: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

First UMC: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Park Hills Church: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Dakota Rock GR. UMC: 1 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.

St. Paul MB Church: 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

Cedarville UMC: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Faith UMC: All day