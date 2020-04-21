More than 73,000 people in US recover from COVID-19, 658K worldwide

(WREX) — More people are recovering from the coronavirus in the U.S. and across the world.



According to Johns Hopkins University, as of 7:38 a.m. Tuesday, 73,527 people in the U.S. have recovered from COVID-19. There's been a total of 787,960 of cases in the U.S., according to the university.



Across the world, 658,802 people have recovered from the virus.



There's been a total of 2,498,355 cases across the world, according to the university.