Local teams react to IHSA cancelling Spring state tournaments

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Competing for a state title, that's what many athletes work for all season. But this year, they won't get to do that.

High school coaches and athletes across the stateline feel like something is missing.

"It's funny because just today I was looking at the calendar like 'hmm right about now we would be getting ready for state,'" said Harlem High School Assistant Sprint and Jumps Coach Patrice Jones.

Jones says her own experience at state created a lasting memory.

"It was really unforgettable. To this day I can still remember the chills I got being there knowing I was able to compete," said Jones.

But this year student athletes won't compete against the best of the best because IHSA announced Spring state tournaments are cancelled.

"These kids are basically having their season taken out from under them over things that they can't really control," said Jones.

"There will always be some sense of loss in dealing with the class of 2020," said Christian Life Varsity Soccer Coach Isaac Arco.

For Varsity Girls Soccer at Christian Life this season was four years in the making.

"Those girls that are seniors this year were freshmen when we first started that program and I made that a big deal. So they were really excited this year having 20 girls on the team. It was going to be a successful season one way or another," said Arco.

Senior Zoie Harrison at Christian Life has looked up to varsity athletics her whole life and she wanted to leave her mark by teaching others.

"When you get to play the better teams that are in the higher levels of the state games you get to not only get seen by other coaches but just get the better development to learn and play better and just grow as a team and as an individual,"said Harrison.

Despite their competitiveness no one could match the power of COVID-19. An impossible opponent that brought the class of 2020's final athletic season to an untimely end.

Arco says he hopes to IHSA can create a way to honor and acknowledge 2020 senior athletes in the years to come.