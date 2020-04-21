Juniors honor seniors with tribute video

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With the IHSA officially canceling spring sport state competitions, the athletic careers for many high school seniors are coming to a close. A couple of juniors from Rockford took the time to put together a video to honor the seniors who are losing out on their final sporting moments. Tamir Bell and Zach Haney collaborated, putting their respective talents to work, in honor of athletes in the class of 2020.

"I was like, 'How can I reach senior athletes?'" Bell, a Rockford Lutheran junior, said. "My friends are going through it. His [Haney's] friends are going through it. He's a great speaker and I'm pretty good at video. I was like, Zach, let's do a video."

Haney, a junior at Boylan, jumped on board right away and the two put together the video in three days.

"I kind of want them to know that their hard work and dedication to the sport isn't going to go in vain," Haney said of the seniors. "It's going to contribute to who they are as a person and the work ethic going forward."

COVID-19 has effectively shut down the sports world. Tamir and Zach want to make sure the seniors feel appreciated for all the time and effort they've given to their sports.

"Basically, this is my way of inspiring people," Haney said. "It's just what I love to do."

Bell wants to make sure as many seniors see this video as possible.

"I hope it touches every senior athlete that got their season stripped away from them," Bell said.

In the video, Haney says, "The memories you made with teammates, you will cherish forever."

Wise words and poignant images, from a couple of members of the junior class honoring the seniors who lost their final seasons.