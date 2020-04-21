 Skip to Content

Donations drop for Rockford Rescue Mission

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The need for supplies during the COVID-19 impact is greater than ever. But the donations just aren't coming in for the Rockford Rescue Mission.

The group helps people battling homelessness and people suffering with addiction. It's low on supplies like Lysol wipes, hand sanitizer and medications, not to mention food. But the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed donations. The mission says it's not because people don't want to give, but because they can't.

"Even right now for us trying to find cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer, we can't even find it from our suppliers. So we're sure that people in our community are also experiencing that shortage," said Crystal Savage who works with the mission.

There are still ways people can help. The Rockford Rescue Mission is accepting monetary donations. You can either make a donation online or by mail. CLICK HERE to donate.

