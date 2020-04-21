Chicago Mayor: Illinois stay-at-home order could be extended into June

CHICAGO (WREX) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot thinks the stay-at-home order in Illinois could be extended into the summer.



NBC 5 Chicago reports the mayor believes stay-at-home order could be extended well into May and possibly even June.

"April 30 is no longer, I think, a viable date," Lightfoot said on a conference call with reporters. "I would expect an extension of the stay-at-home order and the other orders that were put in place as a result of the response to COVID-19 to go through sometime in May. It certainly could go into June."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker declined to give a definitive answer on if the order will be extended and for how long, but said Tuesday that changes are expected.

"We will be making changes, but it is true that [the order] is working," Pritzker said. "It seems to me to remove it entirely is to open everything back up to infection."

Among the changes Pritzker hinted could be coming is the addition of a mask mandate that would require faces be covered in public places. He also acknowledged the potential for a region-by-region lift of the order.

Pritzker had earlier said that models now indicate Illinois' peak may not be reached until mid-May, a delay that comes from the state flattening its curve of cases.

Illinois remains under a stay-at-home order through April 30, unless otherwise extended.