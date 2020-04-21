Boone County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two at Symphony Northwoods long-term care facility

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19, including new cases at a long-term care facility.



The health department says the seven new cases are two residents in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 90s. The new cases brings the total number of cases in the county up to 41.



Two of the new cases are residents at the Symphony Northwoods long-term care facility. The facility now has 13 total confirmed cases of the virus and two deaths, according to the health department



Here's a full breakdown of the cases by age group:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 8

30-39: 5

40-49: 8

50-59: 7

60-69: 6

70-79: 4

80-89: 2

90+: 1