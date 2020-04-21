April 21, 2020, marks 53 years since deadly Belvidere tornado

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Tuesday, April 21 marks the 53rd anniversary of the devastating Belvidere tornado.

The EF-4 tornado claimed the lives of 24 people, including 17 children, and injured as many as 500, destroying more than 100 homes and damaging hundreds more.

Part of the reason the tornado was so deadly was because it struck Belvidere High School as school was getting out, around 3:50 p.m., according to officials.

"They were searching for us for hours, my mom, there was a makeshift morgue in the gym. She went in there and there was a little boy there. And the only reason she knew it wasn't my brother was because she put stretching socks on him that day and this little boy didn't have stretching sock." Sue Rodakowski, Belvidere tornado survivor who spoke to 13 WREX in 2015

Thirteen people died at Belvidere High School, making it the sixth deadliest tornado to hit a school in United States history. Twelve school buses filled with elementary and middle school students were tossed around in by the destructive winds. Many who were schoolchildren at the time recall being inside a school bus when the tornado hit at 3:50 p.m.

"My oldest sister was on a bus, her bus had gotten picked up by a twister, rolled I don't know several times. The bus driver was deceased. I remember her saying they had to kick the windows out to try to get out of the bus." Nancy Hern, Belvidere tornado survivor who spoke to 13 WREX in 2015

Despite the massive destruction, the tornado was on the ground for just 3 minutes, starting in Rochelle.

The storm system that produced the Belvidere tornado produced 45 tornadoes in the upper Midwest region, including 8 in the state of Illinois alone.

According to records, two days later, on Sunday, April 23, three inches of snow on Belvidere, hampering recovery efforts. Since the tornado, early advancements in meteorology and forecasting has helped in prevention efforts for similar storms, including the 2015 Fairdale tornado.

In 2007 Belvidere constructed a memorial for the victims of the 1967 tornado outside of the high school. The statue has 25 rings representing the 24 victims and everyone who was affected by that day.