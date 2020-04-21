1,551 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 119 more deaths reported in last 24 hours

COVID-19 UPDATE: Illinois announces additional payment relief for student loan borrowers. The state also announced more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases and nearly 120 deaths in the past 24 hours. Click here for more information: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Tuesday, April 21, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — The coronavrius pandemic in Illinois continues to intensify.



The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 1,551 new coronavirus cases across the state on Tuesday. The new cases brings the total number of cases in the state up to 33,059. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.



The state is also reporting 119 new deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll in the state up to 1,468.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the Northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

