13 new coronavirus cases in Winnebago County, two new areas of concern

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting new coronavirus cases as well as areas of concerns within the county.



The health department is reporting 13 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 222.



The county continues to report new cases in children, with one new case today. That marks 5 children under the age of 10 who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here's a full breakdown of the cases by age group:

0-9: 5

10-19: 12

20-29: 36

30-39: 33

40-49: 38

50-59: 45

60-69: 30

70-79: 13

80+: 10

The county is also reporting two new areas of concern: Goldie B Floberg Center and Milestone, both of which help people with disabilities. Details on cases in both locations are not known at this time.



There were no new deaths reported on Tuesday, meaning the county remains at 11.