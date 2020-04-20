WREX Recipes: Blueberry Banana Crumb Muffins

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For those who've been following my recipes on here, yes, this is my third banana-related concoction. But I have to work with what I have and I've had a LOT of bananas on hand.

I actually created this recipe by combining a few online recipes together. Put together banana bread, blueberry muffins and cinnamon crumble, and you have these delicious treats!

I would be remiss if I didn't mention that my dog, Griffin, also loved these muffins. He jumped up on the table and ate six of them, wrapper and all. The good news is he's perfectly fine! So while I wouldn't advise you to use these as dog treats, if your pup is as mischievous as mine and happens to get a hold of one or seven, it should be fine.

Here's what you'll need!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

2 large mashed bananas

3/4 cup white sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1/3 cup butter, melted

1 cup blueberries

1 egg, beaten

1/3 cup brown sugar

2 TBS flour

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1 TBS butter (cold)

Directions:

Preheat over to 350 degrees. Line muffin tin with cupcake liners. In large bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder. In a separate bowl, combine mashed bananas, sugar, vanilla, butter, blueberries and egg. Pour wet mixture into dry mixture. Mix until combined. Spoon into cupcake liners In a small bowl, cut the butter into brown sugar, flour, and cinnamon. Sprinkle the mixture on top of the cupcakes and put in the oven. Bake for 15-20 minutes until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

That's it! It's a fairly simple recipe that should take less than an hour from start to finish. I should mention I made 18 muffins, but you could fill cupcake liners with more batter to get 12 bigger muffins.

And for reference, below is my dog that ate his fill of these. He looks very, very sorry.