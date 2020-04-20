Woodward: Employee believed to have COVID-19

LOVES PARK (WREX) — An employee at Woodward is suspected to have tested positive for COVID-19.



Woodward says they were informed of a presumptive positive case in the Loves Park Campus Servo Clean Room on Sunday.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a local public health laboratory, but results are still pending confirmation at a CDC lab.



Woodward says the individual had not been in the facility for more than seven days, but says the Servo Clean Room was shut down to ensure safety.



Cleaning by a third party began on Monday morning and should be complete by the end of the day, according to Woodward.



Woodward is reaching out to all members who have had close exposure to the individual.