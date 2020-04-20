Wirth navigates recruiting challenges to find college

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Elizabeth Wirth is a setter for her volleyball club in Aurora. The Belvidere North senior recently committed to Wayland Baptist in Texas after dealing with a challenging recruiting process.

"It was hard because coaches were forced to go into a dark period," Wirth explained. "They couldn't do offers and any of that. Really all of the main stuff for recruiting. It's a big deal to go and visit the school because that's going to be your life for the next four years. Honestly if I get along with the coach and the girls, the whole atmosphere of the college is in the volleyball program."

Wirth is staying in volleyball shape even if she can't play right now with COVID-19 shutting down gyms and sporting events.

"With my club, they have us doing daily workouts" she said. "And my college coach has us doing sprints and weekly workouts. Balancing those two in the day is a lot. It's not the same as being in the gym and having all those touches with the volleyball."

She plans on majoring in chemistry and going the pre-med route to become a dermatologist. Playing volleyball has helped her with important life skills.

"Honestly, volleyball has helped me," Wirth said. "Especially with [volleyball club] Sports Performance, they not only have taught us to play volleyball, but helping with time management, building relationships, they have done a lot with my personal life. That's also why I'm very appreciative of that. Without time management they taught me, I would not be as successful as I am. You also have to be good in school to play volleyball. Balancing that is definitely tough."

It will only get tougher, but she's had this plan in place since she was seven years old. Now she found the right school for her to pursue her dream.