Virtual dinner party set for this week to support 815 bars, restaurants

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Everyone in the 815 is invited to a virtual dinner party this week that helps local bars and restaurants.

The 815 Great Takeout is set for Wednesday, April 22 and Friday, April 24, both at 6 p.m. All families need to do is order takeout from their favorite bar or restaurant and join a live stream.

Wednesday will be trivia night, where families are encouraged to take part. On Friday, local comedians will put on a comedy show.

The live stream is hosted by Rockford Buzz, the Better Business Bureau, the Rockford chapter of the Illinois Licensed Beverage Association, Ronin Branding & Consulting and Fats Productions.

“It’s a night when everyone, individuals and families, are being invited to dine together; to show their support for their friends and families who own and work in our city’s many local restaurants.” Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional office of the Better Business Bureau said. “Using Zoom and Facebook Live we’ll all be able to come together and help our fellow Rockfordians.”

