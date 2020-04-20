Two teens charged with stealing, crashing a car in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two juveniles are accused of stealing a vehicle over the weekend in Rockford.



Rockford police say the teens, 14 and 15, were in the 300 block of Lund Ave. on Saturday when they stole a white Nissan Altima.



When officers located the vehicle, the teens drove off, eventually crashing the vehicle into a tree near Sandy Hollow Rd.



The teens tried to run away, but police were able to catch them.



The teens were lodged in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center where they face several charges.