Tuesday turns colder behind tonight’s wind and rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Windy conditions and spotty showers and storms help us wrap up Monday. The rainy and windy weather is the result of colder air coming in for Tuesday.

Rainy evening:

Spotty showers and storms with quick downpours are possible early tonight.

Spotty showers popped up this afternoon, and we'll keep seeing those through the evening. Eventually, a line of showers and storms slides in from Wisconsin. Tonight's cold front is the spark behind that line. While we won't see any severe weather, a strikes of lightning and quick downpours are possible.

Blustery winds kick in this evening and throughout Tuesday.

Winds may become even more blustery as the storms and cold front sweep on through. We should see the line of showers and storms move through between 7 pm and 10 pm.

After that, the weather quickly dries and clears out. Winds remain breezy and gust over 30 mph from the northwest. Temperatures quickly drop to the low 30's, leading to a chilly night and a chilly start to Tuesday.

Dry, yet colder:

Temperatures look brisk again with highs in the 40's to low 50's Tuesday.

Tuesday gives us a bright, sunny day, but that won't help temperatures get back to average. Colder air behind tonight's cold front keeps temperatures in the low 50's. This is roughly 10 degrees below average.

Winds remain breezy, and gust to 30 mph from the northwest.

Warmer and rainy:

We rebound quickly back to the 60's later this week. By Wednesday, we should be right around the low 60's. The push of warmer air back into the region may spark a few scattered showers and storms.

Spotty rain and possibly a little snow moves by in the early morning, then scattered rain and storms look to develop later in the evening. For now, severe weather isn't expected, but like we see tonight, a few downpours are possible.

The weather remains in the middle 60's yet dries out on Thursday. That could be short-lived, as rain comes back Friday.

Friday into Saturday may be a pretty soggy period of time. We see rain showers possibly start up Friday morning, then linger through Friday night and much of Saturday. The rain, for the most part, looks light yet steady. By Sunday, we should see another dry day. The weather cools off again, with temperatures falling back to the 50's.