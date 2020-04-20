Sunny start ahead of late-day showers, cooler Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Following a beautiful weekend, sunshine continues early Monday morning ahead of rain chances.

Sunny start:

It is a chilly start to a new work week. Temperatures during the predawn hours Monday managed to fall into the upper 20s in a few spots, with widespread temperatures below freezing. In spite of a chilly start, highs are forecast to climb into the lower 60s ahead of an approaching cold front. Sunny skies see the Stateline through the morning before clouds and shower chances return Monday afternoon.

Monday morning's sunshine is replaced by clouds and showers later in the day along a cold front.

Showers develop during the afternoon and evening hours, with pockets of heavier rain possible. The heavier rain may come alongside some rumbles of thunder, though no severe weather is in the forecast. By midnight Tuesday, rain tapers off and cooler weather settles in.

Tuesday chill:

A cold front is going to usher in cooler temperatures by Tuesday, but you may not notice it until the afternoon. The morning features a bit of a chill, but the afternoon is really when you may notice that cool down as highs only climb to near 50°. Highs should be in the lower 60s for the second half of April, so temperatures are forecast to be solidly 10°+ below average.

Tuesday keeps the chill around, with highs only near 50°.

Turning warmer:

While Tuesday may feature a chill, by midweek, highs climb back to average if not above. Wednesday through Friday brings high temperatures into the lower and middle 60s, but with the warmth comes an unsettled pattern.

Wednesday morning could bring a few spotty showers, but better chances for rain move in for Thursday and Friday. The showery conditions persist into the upcoming weekend, though it doesn't look like a washout is ahead.

Tuesday's cooler weather is brief, as temperatures return to near average by late-week.

Of the two weekend days, Sunday could be the drier of the two days, with a relatively isolated chance for rain. Highs both days of the upcoming weekend are only going to be in the upper 50s.